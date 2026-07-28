Sean Hannity Shares His Bonkers Vision of Heaven

Sean Hannity painted a disturbing picture of heaven at Lindsey Graham’s memorial.

The Fox News star, 64, thinks the late South Carolina senator has ascended to an even gaudier version of Mar-a-Lago as he delivered remarks at the funeral service for Graham in Washington, D.C.

“Lindsey, Mr. President, I’ll argue in my mind, probably has a heavenly version of Mar-a-Lago,” Hannity said from the podium as he looked at President Donald Trump in the audience.

“It may even be a little bigger,” Hannity mused. “He may have a little more gold in the Oval Office in his mansion in heaven. And I wouldn’t be surprised if he added one big, beautiful ballroom and an arch somewhere on the property because he would wanna obviously duplicate his dearest friend in life: you, Mr. President.”

Fox News star Sean Hannity was among a high-powered list of guests at Lindsey Graham's memorial. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

The bizarre eulogy was delivered in front of a crowd that included Graham’s family, politicians, government officials, and even world leaders such as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Tributes poured in for the hawkish Republican stalwart, who died suddenly at age 71 on July 11. A preliminary examination found that he suffered a tear in his heart.

Trump, Graham’s foe-turned-friend, lavished him with praise, calling him “a true American original who left us much too soon.”

President Donald Trump and the late Sen. Lindsey Graham had a testy relationship before they became good friends. LOGAN CYRUS/AFP via Getty Images

“He went out at the peak of his career and the top of his game as a legend that everyone of us—many of us here today—blessed to know him and a friend that none of us will ever forget,” the president said. “There was truly nobody like Lindsey Graham.”

But Trump couldn’t stop himself from veering off-course as he read aloud his prepared remarks about Graham.

“No matter how heated things got in Washington, virtually everyone, Republican or Democrat, liked Lindsey,” he began to say, before changing his mind.