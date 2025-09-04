Sean Hannity Teases What Trump Was Doing During MIA Weekend

Fox News’ Sean Hannity has claimed that Donald Trump was actually working the entire weekend he virtually disappeared from public view that sparked wild speculation that the 79-year-old president had died.

“These rumors, they persisted throughout the weekend, despite the president actually being seen on video before golfing on Saturday,” Hannity said.

When Trump was seen from afar, he was looking rough and at the golf course rather than at the office, but Trump loyalist Hannity promised he was working in ways we don’t know about.

Donald Trump was eventually seen in public on Saturday heading to play golf at resort in Sterling, Virginia. Al Drago/Getty Images)

“While he did not hold any public events for just a couple of days leading into the holiday weekend, I can promise you, he was working behind the scenes in ways that, well, you don’t know about,” he added, without specifying further.

There were concerns that the health of Trump, who has frequently been spotted in public with large bruises on his right hand and swollen cankles, had significantly deteriorated after he did not hold an official public event for several days last week.

He was only seen over the Labor Day weekend going to and from golf course visits, where distant photos appeared to show him looking disheveled and weary.

The White House gave no reason for the normally attention-grabbing Trump’s prolonged absence, but the president was forced to respond to the rumors with a Truth Social post on Sunday, insisting he has “NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE.”

Trump, who is on course to become the oldest sitting U.S. president in history, eventually made a proof-of-life appearance on Tuesday with an announcement at the White House.

While there were further rumors that this scheduled appearance would address or confirm health concerns, it ultimately turned out to be an official announcement that the U.S. Space Command would be relocated to Alabama.

Donald Trump's makeup covered and bruised right hand also made a return on Tuesday. Alex Wong/Getty Images

During the event in the Oval Office, Trump was asked by Fox News’ Peter Doocy whether he was aware there was social speculation that the president—who has been making increasingly desperate attempts to shield his bruised hands and swollen ankles from the public—had died.

Trump claimed that he was not aware of the rumors, but insisted he was not missing in action over the weekend, citing his frequent and unrestrained social media posts as proof.

“I did an interview that lasted for about an hour and a half with somebody,” Trump said. “I did numerous shows, and also did a number of Truths, long Truths, I think, pretty poignant truths. I was very active over the weekend.”

Trump called the Epstein case a "Democratic hoax," as he hosted Polish President Karol Nawrocki in the Oval Office. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Trump went on to lash out at his predecessor, Joe Biden, suggesting that the 82-year-old former president would not hold a news conference “for months” at a time.

“You wouldn’t see him, and nobody ever said there was ever anything wrong with him,” Trump said. “And we know he wasn’t in the greatest of shape.”

Hannity also deflected speculation about Trump’s health to criticize how often Biden would go “missing in action” while in office.

“Where was all of the sudden panic during the last four years when Joe Biden was president, missing in action almost always,” Hannity said.