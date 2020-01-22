Sean Hannity to Devin Nunes:‘You’ve Been Vindicated’ in Ukraine Scandal
Days after Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) suddenly remembered speaking with indicted Giuliani associate Lev Parnas on his cell phone, Fox News host Sean Hannity brought on the Trump-boosting congressman and told him he was “vindicated” in the Ukraine scandal. Nunes, whose aide Derek Harvey apparently had extensive contact with Parnas about Ukraine, lamented to Hannity on Tuesday night that Democrats had accused him of taking part in political scheming in Ukraine. “They accused us of doing nefarious things with this Lev Parnas character. The truth is, Adam Schiff—Adam Schiff—and the Democrats have been doing nefarious things with Parnas,” he said.
After referencing a report suggesting that Schiff may have misrepresented a text message exchange from Parnas, Nunes went on say that while Democrats “don’t like” that his aides are communicating with Parnas, they’re “going to continue to do it” because Democrats are corrupt and “culpable to this.” Hannity, meanwhile, concluded the segment with this message to the GOP lawmaker: “You’ve been vindicated, Congressman. Thank you for telling the country the truth.”