Texts Show Hannity, Meadows Were Scheming Business Plans Before Trump Left Office
A fresh trove of Fox News host Sean Hannity’s texts show he exchanged 82 messages with Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in the dying weeks of the presidency, including plans to start business ventures together. The texts show that Hannity’s fealty to Trump—he often referred to the Trump White House as “we” and offered strategic advice—started to wane as the election fraud crusade grew increasingly unhinged. “I’m beginning to feel down,” he texted Meadows a week after Election Day. “To (sic) much disorganization.” On Dec. 6, he told Meadows he’d been “at war with [Fox] all week” over their election coverage. “Also if this doesn’t end the way we want, you me and Jay are doing 3 things together. 1- Directing legal strategies vs Biden 2- NC Real estate 3- Other business I talked to Rudy. Thx for helping him.” Jay likely referred to attorney Jay Sekulow, who represented both the White House and Hannity. “We can make a powerful team,” Meadows said.