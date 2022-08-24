An upset Sean Hannity ramped up his attacks against Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman on Tuesday night, at one point floating legal action toward the Keystone state’s lieutenant governor.

The night prior, Hannity said on his Fox News show that he had invited Fetterman, whom he labeled a “very lazy, Bernie Sanders-loving, socialist, trust fund baby brat,” to debate. This followed the Fox host catching wind of the Democratic candidate sending out a fundraising message that noted an appearance on Hannity by Dr. Mehmet Oz, Fetterman’s opponent whom Hannity has endorsed.

“‘Can you please rush a donation of $25 right now to help me … fight back against future Fox News attacks?’” Hannity said, quoting the Fetterman campaign. “‘We’ve got to counter Sean Hannity with as much grass roots support as possible.'”

On Tuesday, Hannity huffed about Fetterman, who is leading Oz in recent polls, and how he is “refusing” to debate both of them. Hannity also accused Fetterman of “lying” about him and “raising money off of” his name.

“He apparently sent yet another fundraising text today attacking me, lying about me [and] calling me a liar,” Hannity complained. “Every day [that] he lies about me I will continue to tell the truth about his radical, extreme positions [that are] way out of touch with the hard-working people of Pennsylvania.”

“By the way, my trust fund brat friend, I will attack you back 10 to 100 times harder because you are a lying loser and raising money for your losing campaign,” continued Hannity. Then, addressing his audience: “He may be hearing from my lawyers very shortly. He better hope that mommy and daddy have enough money to pay his legal bills.”

Fetterman has not responded to Hannity’s hollow-sounding threat, though he did dismiss the latest barb thrown his way by the Oz campaign. Reacting to a story in which Oz’s senior communications adviser is quoted as saying, “If John Fetterman had ever eaten a vegetable in his life, then maybe he wouldn’t have had a major stroke and wouldn’t be in the position of having to lie about it constantly,” Fetterman wrote on Twitter Tuesday night: “I know politics can be nasty, but even then, I could *never* imagine ridiculing someone for their health challenges.”