Broadcasting from the U.S. Capitol Tuesday while surrounded by a friendly audience of Republican House members, Sean Hannity couldn’t resist the urge to once again utter a variation of what has long been his go-to dig at President Biden: drawing attention to his mental acuity. When Hannity didn’t get the response he was looking for, though, he insisted that his line was actually funny.

Hannity was interviewing House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) about the possibility of a government shutdown at some point this year, and tried to minimize the effect that one would have.

“I've been around this game too long. Government never shuts down. Essential services will exist. Grandma, mom and dad — they’re going to get their Social Security check. Medicare’s not going to be shut down. The military’s not going to be shut down,” Hannity said. “Now, there might be people that get furloughed, but odds are pretty high that when they get their free vacation, they will get back pay.”

When asked how he would respond to critics if he were to oppose raising the debt ceiling, McCarthy said that situation isn’t an inevitability.

“It doesn’t have to come to that,” McCarthy said. “I have already spoken to the president. Let’s sit down now. Let’s find a way that we can both come together to actually curve the rising debt that we have.”

“You talked to Joe Biden?” Hannity interrupted, to which McCarthy replied that Biden called him “the other day.”

“Did he know who you were?” Hannity then blurted out. McCarthy, laughing, answered, “He did at that moment.”

Hannity, who regularly throws barbs just like this at Biden, still thought his line deserved more.

“Ouch,” he said to the crowd. “Come on, that’s funny.” Turning back to McCarthy, he added: “By the way, you’re not responsible for what I say.”