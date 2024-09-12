Sean Hannity’s Show Cuts to Black During Nasty Rant About ‘Illegals’
CALL IT KARMA
Fox News host Sean Hannity’s opening monologue Wednesday about “illegals” was interrupted when the show’s feed abruptly cut to black. As a graphic blared about “terror at the border,” Hannity began talking about how Democrats “will have blood on their hands, just like every American who has been murdered and raped by their unvetted, illegal immigrants, over 11 million that they have allowed into this country—the illegals that Kamala wants to decriminalize, provide free housing, healthcare, education. Now? Taxpayer-funded—” Hannity said as the feed went dark and B-roll of Harris continued to play. After two minutes of commercials, Hannity returned to jokingly blame a “left-wing radical, liberal conspiracy.” He then couldn’t help but lash out at the “idiots” in the press who might take his words seriously. “I don’t really believe that, for you idiots in the media that will print that tomorrow.”