New Mexico Man Allegedly Dismembered His Murder Victims and Put the Body Parts in Plastic Bags
A New Mexico man charged with murdering four people told police he shot three victims in the head, cut their bodies up, and stuffed them in plastic bags, court documents show. Sean Lannon, 47, told police he killed the victims, which included his ex-wife in his house in Grants, New Mexico. Lannon is charged with killing his ex-wife Jennifer Lannon, age 39, Jesten Mata, 40, Matthew Miller, 21, and Michael Dabkowski, 66. Lannon’s ex-wife had attempted to overdose on heroin after she believed their children were dead, but Lannon, upon discovering she was still alive, allegedly shot her and hid her body in the backyard without dismembering it. She and Mata, with whom she was in a relationship, had medicated the children to keep them asleep. The remains of a fifth person, 60-year-old Randal Apostalon, were discovered along with the others in Apostalon’s truck. Authorities discovered four bodies Friday. Lannon claims to have murdered 11 others, though investigators have not corroborated his assertions.