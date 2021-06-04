Capitol Riot Suspect Who Yelled Police Were ‘Protecting Pedophiles’ Was Convicted of Statutory Rape
IT TAKES ONE?
A Capitol riot suspect who was captured on camera shouting to police that they were “protecting pedophiles” was himself previously convicted of statutory rape, according to court documents reviewed by CNN. Sean McHugh, who faces eight charges for his role in the Trumpist insurrection, including assaulting police, gave officers an audibly hard time when he brought out a megaphone and yelled “You guys like protecting pedophiles?... You’re protecting communists... There is a Second Amendment behind us, what are you going to do then?” according to footage reviewed by prosecutors. Yet, records show that McHugh was convicted of unlawful sex with a minor in 2010, and that he was sentenced to 240 days in prison and four years of probation. Additionally, when he allegedly took part in the riot at the Capitol, McHugh was already on probation for past misdemeanor convictions, including multiple DUIs. McHugh has not entered a plea, and has been in custody since late May after a judge deemed him too dangerous for the public. However, court filings show that McHugh’s lawyer is pushing for his release again.