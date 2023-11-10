Georgia Man Charged With Threatening to Murder Marjorie Taylor Greene
‘I’M GOING TO KILL HER’
A Georgia man was arrested this week after allegedly threatening to kill Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) during a call to her office Wednesday, CNN reported. Greene’s office shared a recording of the call and later said that a suspect, Sean Patrick Cirillo, had been arrested and charged with making the threats. “I’m going to kill her next week. I’m going to murder her. You’re going to die. Your family is going to die,” the caller said in the recording. Greene lauded the efforts of law enforcement in a statement: “From Rome City Police, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Capitol Police, the House Sergeant at Arms, and ultimately the FBI who made the arrest, every official acted quickly to put this man behind bars.”