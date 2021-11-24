Attorney Charged With Kidnapping After His Forgery Cost Mom Custody of Her Kids, Prosecutors Say
BEYOND THE PALE
Earlier this year, an Ohio attorney presented a court with a journal entry that caused a mom to lose custody of her children. Now, prosecutors allege that the attorney in question, Sean Porter, just made it all up. According to Cleveland.com, a grand jury on Tuesday charged Porter, 31, in a sprawling indictment that includes a charge of kidnapping and accuses him of filing multiple forged documents in court over the space of three years. A press release from Cuyahoga County prosecutor Michael O’Malley announced that Porter had been charged with “forging juvenile court documents causing a mother to temporarily lose custody of her child.” O’Malley wrote that the documents were investigated after the mother alleged they were fake. “The investigation revealed Porter forged and filed false documents in the Ohio Supreme Court, Euclid Municipal Court, and Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Juvenile Division,” wrote the prosecutor. Porter hasn’t commented on the charges against him.