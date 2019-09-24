CHEAT SHEET

    Sean Spicer Dances a ‘Little Bit Militaristic’ Tango on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Screenshot/YouTube

    Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer danced the tango on Monday night’s episode of Dancing with the Stars, with the judges calling it a “much improved” performance compared to last week. “I actually have to admit, it looked like a tango,” judge Bruno Tonioli said after Spicer’s performance. “A little bit militaristic, I have to say—but a tango nevertheless.” The dance earned a total score of 16 out of 30 points. Spicer, who was also celebrating his birthday Monday, said he “definitely” had a better outfit this week, which was noticeably more subdued than the fluorescent green blouse he wore last week. “I actually felt a little more comfortable doing this (dance),” he said. “Worked really, really hard this week. Shorter timeline, but felt a lot better.”