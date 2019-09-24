CHEAT SHEET
SWEET N’ SPICEY
Sean Spicer Dances a ‘Little Bit Militaristic’ Tango on ‘Dancing With the Stars’
Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer danced the tango on Monday night’s episode of Dancing with the Stars, with the judges calling it a “much improved” performance compared to last week. “I actually have to admit, it looked like a tango,” judge Bruno Tonioli said after Spicer’s performance. “A little bit militaristic, I have to say—but a tango nevertheless.” The dance earned a total score of 16 out of 30 points. Spicer, who was also celebrating his birthday Monday, said he “definitely” had a better outfit this week, which was noticeably more subdued than the fluorescent green blouse he wore last week. “I actually felt a little more comfortable doing this (dance),” he said. “Worked really, really hard this week. Shorter timeline, but felt a lot better.”