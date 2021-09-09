Sean Spicer Flips Out at Jen Psaki After Biden Kicks Him Off Military Board
‘DON’T YOU DARE!’
Sean Spicer has not reacted well to the news that President Joe Biden is working to push him and 10 other Trump appointees of military advisory boards out of their roles. The former press secretary, as well as former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, and former National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, were all told Wednesday that they should resign or face being fired from boards that govern U.S. military academies. Spicer reacted angrily on his Newsmax show Wednesday, saying: “I’m announcing tonight for the first time that I will not be submitting my resignation... And I will be joining a lawsuit to fight this.” He also flipped out at White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who questioned if Spicer and Conway fully deserved their roles, or if they got them for political reasons. After running a clip of Psaki’s comments, Spicer shouted: “Don’t you DARE ever minimize or question my service to this nation! You got it?”