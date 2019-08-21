CHEAT SHEET
WHAT IS HAPPENING?
Sean Spicer to Compete on ABC’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’
Dancing With the Stars will have an unusual new contestant on its latest season: former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Spicer resigned from the White House in 2017, reportedly after Trump appointed Anthony Scaramucci, a New York financier and former Trump campaign fundraiser, as communications director. ABC announced the new Dancing With the Stars lineup Wednesday on Good Morning America. For Spicer’s entrance, two production assistants rolled out a podium, from which Spicer offered a weak clap as the host giggled his name. Later on, show host Tom Bergeron said that Sean Spicer was in charge of audience size, a reference to Spicer’s argument with the press over the crowd size at Trump’s inauguration. Other contestants include Karamo Brown from Queer Eye, Hannah Brown from The Bachelorette, supermodel Christie Brinkley, and former NBA star Lamar Odom.