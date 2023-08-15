‘The Blind Side’ Family Is ‘Devastated’ by Michael Oher’s Claims, Father Says
HE WAS... BLINDSIDED
Sean Tuohy is denying allegations that he and his family tricked former NFL player Michael Oher into signing away his decision-making powers at 18 in order to make millions off him and his story. Hours after Oher asked a Tennessee court to remove him and his wife as the athlete’s co-conservators on Monday, Tuohy told the Daily Memphian that the family had been “devastated” by the claims. “It’s upsetting to think we would make money off any of our children,” he added. Tuohy said that everyone in the family, including Oher, had gotten an equal share of the film’s profits, totaling around $14,000 each. He explained that the purpose of the conservatorship had been to allow Oher to play football at the University of Mississippi. “They said the only way Michael could go to Ole Miss was if he was actually part of the family,” said Tuohy, who along with his wife is an alumnus of the university. “We contacted lawyers who had told us that we couldn’t adopt over the age of 18; the only thing we could do was to have a conservatorship.” (Adult adoption is legal in Tennessee.) Still, Tuohy said, he’d be willing to end the conservatorship. “I want whatever Michael wants,” he said, adding later, “It’s hard because you have to defend yourself, but whatever he wants, we’ll do.”