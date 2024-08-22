Search Continues for Experienced Hiker Lost for Days in National Park
MISSING
The search continues for a 32-year-old climber who got separated from his group in Glacier National Park on Sunday and hasn’t been seen since. According to a press release from the National Parks Service, Grant Marcuccio, from Whitefish, Montana, was hiking Heavens Peak to McPartland Peak when he was last seen. His fellow climbers only realized he was missing when he didn’t arrive at a designated meeting place. Earlier this week, air and ground searches were undertaken in the area by park rangers and search teams. A helicopter brought more assistance on Wednesday. As of Thursday, the park confirmed to Fox Weather that searches were still being conducted. A missing poster distributed by the park shows a photo of Marcuccio and describes him as six feet tall, 175 pounds, with brown eyes and hair. He was last seen wearing brown shorts and a brown and white checker-patterned shirt.