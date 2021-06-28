Search for 5-Year-Old Summer Wells Scaled Back
‘WE HAVE NOT QUIT’
The Tennessee search team that has been hunting for any sign of missing 5-year-old Summer Wells says it is scaling back the operation after almost two futile weeks. WJHL reports that teams from other areas will relieve the exhausted crew and conduct more specialized searches. “Just because we may not be seen as such a large presence in and throughout the area, rest assured that we have not quit and won’t quit until we find Summer Wells,” Tim Coup of the Church Hill Rescue Squad said. Summer vanished from her Rogersville home on June 15, but 13,800 man-hours of searching have not yielded any trace of her. Police announced this weekend that they are trying to find a possible witness: the driver of a 1998 maroon red Toyota Tacoma that was spotted in the same area around the same time she disappeared.