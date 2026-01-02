Murdered Couple Found Because of Crying Children

A strong earthquake in Mexico on Friday morning disrupted President Claudia Sheinbaum’s first press conference of the new year. The 6.5 magnitude earthquake’s epicenter was located near the town of San Marcos in the southern state of Guerrero, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Earthquake alarms sounded over 200 miles away in the nation’s capital, temporarily putting the president’s press briefing on ice and prompting residents and tourists to flee into the streets. Sheinbaum restarted the briefing a short time later, reporting that she had spoken with the Governor of Guerrero, Evelyn Salgado, who said no severe damage had been reported so far. Guerrero is a popular tourist destination during the holiday season, home to resort areas like Acapulco, the country’s largest beach and spa city. Hurricane Otis, a category 5 tropical storm, ravaged the coastal resort city in October 2023, reaching 165 mph winds and killing more than 50 people.
Police are searching for the person responsible for the killings of Spencer Tepe, 37, and Monique Tepe, 39, who were found dead inside their Columbus, Ohio, apartment on Tuesday. Authorities believe the couple was murdered, CNN reports. Concern grew early Tuesday morning when Spencer Tepe failed to show up for work at Athens Dental Depot. It was an absence colleagues described to the outlet as highly unusual. Friends and coworkers attempted to reach both Spencer and his wife without success, prompting a call to 911. “I don’t know how else to say this, but we are very, very concerned,” Dr. Mark Valrose told dispatchers, “this is very out of character for him.” Colleagues later drove by the residence and reported hearing children crying inside. Around 10 a.m., a friend called 911 again after discovering a body inside the apartment. Their two young children, aged 4 and 1, were found unharmed inside the home, according to KTVZ 21. Athens Dental Depot paid tribute to Tepe in a Facebook post, calling him a devoted dentist who “will be deeply missed by our team and the many patients he cared for over the years.” Authorities have not released details about a suspect or a possible motive.
Thousands of people fell for a hoax that billed a grand fireworks display at the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City, according to reports. Accounts across TikTok and Instagram had plugged a colorful New Year’s Eve display at the iconic site, using artificial intelligence and videos from Independence Day to make the sham event seem real. Those who answered the call flocked to the bridge along the East River, only to be disappointed when midnight came and went. “Did we get pranked? We got pranked,” one social media user is heard saying in a clip at the scene of the non-event. His video showed the crowd counting down from five to one and awaiting the boom of fireworks, only to be met with excruciating silence. “What does this say about 2026?” a companion asks. “It’s not off to a good start,” he answers. A similar stunt played out in the United Kingdom, according to TikTok videos that show disappointed families in the city of Birmingham coming to realize they’d been duped.
A veteran stand-up comedian and late-night television host has died at age 67, according to local reporting. John Mulrooney, a Brooklyn-born comic known for his sharp improvisation and crowd work—as well as a late change of career—died suddenly at his home in Coxsackie, New York, the Albany Times-Union reported. No cause of death was immediately released. Mulrooney built a long career in comedy clubs and on television, hosting Comic Strip Live on Fox and performing at venues including the Improv, the Laugh Factory, and Dangerfield’s. He appeared on HBO, Showtime, and PBS’ Comedy Tonight, and was among the comedians who filled in after Joan Rivers was fired from Fox’s The Late Show in 1987. He also served as a guest host on The Pat Sajak Show on CBS. As an actor, Mulrooney appeared on series including Ryder P.I., 1st and Ten, Ellen, Midtown North, The Good Life, and Hardball, as well as the 1989 film Great Balls of Fire. He later hosted radio programs in New York City, Cleveland, and Albany, including for iHeartRadio. In a career pivot, Mulrooney joined the Coxsackie Police Department as a rookie officer at age 52 and served until 2024. His obituary described him as a “beloved stand-up comedian” and “dedicated public servant.” A funeral service is scheduled for Jan. 5 in Staten Island.
Elon Musk appears headed for a historic defeat as Tesla is poised to be overtaken for the first time on a calendar-year basis by Chinese auto giant BYD in global electric-vehicle sales. As the two rivals were expected to publish their final 2025 sales figures, BYD said in a statement on Thursday that sales of its battery-powered vehicles rose nearly 28 percent in 2025 to 2.26 million units. Tesla is expected to release its 2025 sales data later on Friday. Based on available sales data, BYD appears likely to overtake Tesla in official annual electric-vehicle sales, CNBC reported. On Monday, Tesla put together an average estimate projecting about 1.6 million vehicle deliveries for 2025, according to CNBC. That figure would represent a roughly 8 percent drop from 2024 and would put Tesla on track for its second consecutive annual decline. In a 2011 Bloomberg interview, Musk laughed off the idea of BYD as a serious rival, asking, “Have you seen their car?” He later said BYD’s products were not “particularly attractive” and that the technology was “not very strong.”
Airport officials reported a minor collision between two commercial jets at Raleigh-Durham International Airport early Thursday. Crews said an Avelo Airlines jet that was being moved into position struck the wing of a Southwest Airlines aircraft resting at a remote stand near Terminal One. The Avelo flight, which had been slated to depart later in the morning for New Haven, was held back after the contact. The Southwest plane had landed overnight from Nashville and was awaiting its next assignment. No one was aboard either aircraft, and no injuries occurred. “The wingtip of another airline’s aircraft contacted the right horizontal stabilizer of an unoccupied Southwest Airlines aircraft that was parked in a remote area at Raleigh-Durham International Airport this morning,” a spokesperson for Southwest said in a statement. “Our Maintenance Team is assessing the damage. Nothing is more important to Southwest than the Safety of our Customers and Employees.” An Avelo representative confirmed their aircraft “is being inspected by maintenance,” and passengers on the delayed service would be informed about changes.
North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has fueled speculation that he is grooming his teenage daughter to succeed him by taking her on a tour of his family mausoleum. Kim took Kim Ju Ae, who is believed to be 13, on a visit to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang on Friday, where the embalmed bodies of his father and grandfather are on display. Kim is the third dictator in the family; the Communist dynasty began in 1948 under Kim Il Sung, who ruled until he died in 1994, when his son Kim Il Jong took over until his death in 2011. The visit to the palace, considered to be a place “that symbolizes the legitimacy of the North Korean regime,” is the latest event the young girl has been spotted at since being introduced to the world in 2022. She has previously appeared alongside her father at military parades, missile launches, and on a state visit to China in September last year. Her early public profile breaks from the secrecy that shrouded her father and grandfather before their ascensions, leading observers to believe Kim Jong Un is deliberately grooming her to shore up the dynasty. Experts have speculated that Kim may even appoint his daughter to a major party post, potentially even the No. 2 position of first secretary, at the upcoming ruling Workers’ Party congress later this year, AP reported.
Canada’s transport regulator has called for an investigation after an Air India pilot turned up to work under the influence of alcohol shortly before Christmas. The individual failed two breathalyzer tests conducted by Canadian police at Vancouver International Airport on Dec. 23, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. The pilot was ordered to leave the aircraft, which was bound for New Delhi. In a letter to Air India, Transport Canada described the incident as a “serious matter” and said authorities are likely to pursue enforcement action, the source said. The airline has been given a Jan. 26 deadline to hand over findings from its investigation into the matter. “The pilot has been taken off flying duties during the process of enquiry. Air India maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any violation of applicable rules and regulations,” Air India said in a statement. “Pending the outcome of the investigation, any confirmed violation will attract strict disciplinary action in line with company policy.” The airline has faced mounting pressure following the June 12 crash of an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner in Ahmedabad, which killed 260 people.
A 17-year-old international golfer is the first victim to be identified in a fatal New Year’s Eve bar fire in Switzerland, according to reports. Emanuele Galeppini is thought to be one of roughly 40 people killed when a blaze ripped through a basement bar in the ski resort of Crans-Montana. The Italian Golf Federation paid tribute to the Dubai resident, saying it “mourns the passing of Emanuele Galeppini, a young athlete who carried with him passion and genuine values,” Reuters reported. More than 100 people were injured in the blaze at Le Constellation, with many still missing. Authorities say identification could take some time due to the severity of the burns victims suffered. A number of people inside the bar are thought to have been Italian, with the country’s ambassador to Switzerland, Gian Lorenzo Cornado, saying six of his compatriots are still unaccounted for, with 13 in the hospital. The Italian Foreign Ministry has not confirmed that Galeppini is among the dead, according to the BBC, but local media report his father said he was at the bar and had last been in contact at midnight. The Daily Beast has contacted the ministry for clarification.
Wildlife officers in Colorado have killed two mountain lions after the state’s first fatal cougar attack in 25 years. Two hikers found a woman’s body on Thursday on the remote Crosier Mountain trail in Larimer County, throwing rocks at a big cat to scare it away. One of the hikers was a physician, authorities said, and checked the woman to find she didn’t have a pulse. A Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson said the woman was an adult and that the department was investigating her death as a “suspected fatal mountain lion attack.” The Associated Press reports that two lions found in the area had already been killed, with authorities saying any further culling would be dependent on how events unfold. “One mountain lion was shot on scene by officers, later tracked and euthanized,” the spokesperson said. “A second lion was located in the area and also euthanized by officers.” The spokesperson added they were not sure how many lions were involved in the suspected attack. The last time anyone in Colorado was killed by a mountain lion, which can weigh up to 130 pounds, was in 1999 when a 3-year-old was attacked.