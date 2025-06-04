Search for Missing ‘Back to the Future’ Prop Launches Standalone Movie

Donald Trump chose not to acknowledge Elon Musk in his first posts on Truth Social after the billionaire went nuclear on the president’s signature spending bill. The president posted several times in the early hours of Wednesday morning, discussing matters that did not involve the former DOGE boss. In one post, he praised China’s President Xi Jinping, but lamented that he is “VERY TOUGH, AND EXTREMELY HARD TO MAKE A DEAL WITH!!!” In another, he celebrated what he claimed was the “BEST MAY IN 30 YEARS” for the U.S. And in a third, he attacked his predecessor, Joe Biden, over the autopen controversy he’s been pushing. It marked a rare moment of restraint from a president known for his forceful retaliation. Musk had been trashing Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” throughout the day after calling it a “disgusting abomination” in a Tuesday afternoon post. At time of writing, Trump had not directly responded to the broadside, although his White House press secretary said in her afternoon briefing the president “already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill. It doesn’t change the president’s opinion. This is one big, beautiful bill and he’s sticking to it.”
The search for a guitar played by Michael J. Fox in Back to the Future that has been missing for 40 years is to become a film of its own. Fox’s character in the 1985 movie, Marty McFly, plays a Gibson ES-345 Cherry Red guitar during the iconic “Enchantment Under the Sea” school dance scene. The instrument had been rented from Norm’s Rare Guitars in California but was never returned and was already missing when a pair of sequels were filmed in 1989. Filmmaker Doc Crotzer is now making a “true crime search” documentary Lost to the Future to recover the guitar on which Fox played Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode” in one of the best scenes of the 1985 movie. Crotzer told Billboard watching Back to the Future as a kid made him want to both make films and play guitar. “I went on with my (filmmaking) career, but I had always wondered what happened to that guitar. Over the last however many years so many props from the movie have surfaced…but (the guitar) had never surfaced.” Anyone with information on the lost guitar can call 1-855-345-1955 or visit the Lost to the Future website.
Jessie J has revealed that she’s been diagnosed with early breast cancer. The singer, 37, announced the news in an Instagram video Tuesday, where she disclosed that she learned of her cancer diagnosis before her single “No Secrets” came out in April. “Before ‘No Secrets’ came out I was diagnosed with early breast cancer. I’m highlighting the word ‘early,’ cancer sucks in any form, but I’m holding onto the world ‘early,’” the “Price Tag” artist shared. “I have been in and out of tests throughout this whole period. I just wanted to be open and share it,” she continued before noting that she was going to take a brief break soon to undergo surgery. “I am going to disappear for a bit after summertime ball to have my surgery,” Jessie J explained. “And I will come back with massive tits and more music.” The singer recently recalled experiencing several health issues throughout her career, including a stroke, during an Advertising Week Europe event in London in April. Alongside “No Secrets,” Jessie J also released her single “Living My Best Life” in May, marking her first return to music in years.
The “Captain” has left the building. The Minnesota Vikings’ legendary defensive end, Jim Marshall, died on Tuesday after a “lengthy hospitalization.” He was 87 years old. Marshall was a key part of the Vikings’ iconic “Purple People Eaters” defensive line that drove the team to four Super Bowl appearances between 1970 and 1977. In a statement the team said “The entire Minnesota Vikings organization is mourning the loss of Jim Marshall. No player in Vikings history lived the ideals of toughness, camaraderie, and passion more than the all-time iron man.” Marshall joined the Vikings in their inaugural season in 1961 and played 270 straight regular-season games over 19 seasons. That record held until 2009, when it was broken by quarterback Brett Favre during his first season with the Vikings. “Jim Marshall set the tone for how this franchise goes today,” Hall of Fame quarterback Fran Tarkenton said. “We had the Purple People Eaters. They were the foundation of who we are. The leader of the band was Jim Marshall.” In a 1964 win over the San Francisco 49ers, Marshall famously recovered a fumble and took it 66 yards the wrong way for a safety. A celebration of his life is being planned, according to the Vikings website.
Haley Joel Osment, 37, will need to attend three Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and two visits with his therapist per week for six months if he wants to be cleared of the criminal charges related to his drunken outburst at the Mammoth Mountain ski resort in April, according to the L.A. Times. TMZ obtained video of the former child actor acting belligerent at the resort just before law enforcement responded to the scene, where they allegedly found the actor intoxicated and in possession of cocaine. Osment can also be seen hurling an anti-semitic slur at his arresting officer. The Sixth Sense star, who was nominated for an Oscar at just 11 years old, was arrested and later charged with public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance. Osment was granted a one-year diversion on Tuesday, during which time he must complete the mandated terms of AA and therapy or “the criminal proceedings will be reinstated,” Mono County District Attorney David Anderson told the Times. Osment apologized to “the Jewish community” for his behavior in the video, adding that he was “absolutely horrified by my behavior… in the throes of a blackout.”
Lawyers for alleged assassin Luigi Mangione have claimed the “model prisoner” has earned the right not to wear handcuffs or a bulletproof vest in court. Karen Friedman Agnifilo, Mangione’s lawyer, made a legal filing to Judge Gregory Carro on Tuesday to request that her client be allowed to wear “court-appropriate clothing” when he returns to the Manhattan courthouse on June 26. The 27-year-old has been charged with the December 4, 2024 murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Mangione’s legal team claims wearing handcuffs and a bulletproof vest has been “deeply prejudicial” and “damaging” to their client’s right to a fair trial and that the items “perpetuate a false narrative that Mr. Mangione is an unusual danger requiring extraordinary security measures.” Friedman Agnifilo said both state and federal authorities had “prejudiced” Mangione in the media. “This commenced with the [New York City] mayor-led staged perp walk, and it continues until today,” she said. Being shackled restricted him from being able to “meaningfully participate in his defense” as he cannot take notes, read legal papers, or write notes to his counsel. Friedman Agnifilo also claimed Mangione has been a “model prisoner, a model defendant in court, and has treated everyone... with cooperation and respect.” The Daily Beast reached out to Mangione’s lawyers for comment.
Netflix’s hit limited series Adolescence has dethroned the fourth season of Stranger Things as the streaming service’s second-most-watched English-language series ever. As of June 1, the four-episode crime drama has reached a total of 141.2 million views since its premiere in March. Netflix notably examines a show’s performance within its first 91 days of streaming when measuring its all-time popularity lists. During that viewing window in 2022, Stranger Things season four reached a total of 140.7 million views. Adolescence has yet to dethrone Addams Family spinoff Wednesday however, which hit 252.1 million views during its first 91 days of streaming in 2022 and currently sits atop Netflix’s most-watched English-language series list. When including non-English language titles however, it should come as no surprise that Korean drama Squid Game wins over all with its first season still remaining Netflix’s most-watched series ever with 265.2 million views. Its second season, released earlier this year, faltered just below that at 192.6 million views.
Neil Young taunted President Donald Trump on Monday, inviting him to come to his tour and “hear our music just as you did for decades.” The Canadian-American singer posted a message on his website, the Neil Young Archives, telling the president to come to his Love Earth world tour if possible. “When I tour the USA this summer, if there is not martial law by then which would make it impossible, let’s all come together and stand for American values,” he wrote. He promised a non-political show, assuring Trump that they would only be “playing the music we love for all of us to enjoy.” “President Trump, you are invited. Come and hear our music just as you did for decades,” he said. According to Rolling Stone, Trump used to attend many of Young’s shows, proclaiming, “he’s got something very special.” But Young took issue with Trump in 2020 when he started playing his song “Rockin’ In The Free World” at his events, and the singer called him “a disgrace to my country” in an open letter. Young ended his message Monday by saying that he and Bruce Springsteen, who is in an ongoing feud with Trump, would be in the country blasting the president’s “favorite music,” like ‘Born in the USA.’” Young and his band The Chrome Hearts will kick off their tour in Sweden on June 18.
Australian singer Marcie Jones has died at 79 after a prolific music career. Jones, who started out as the lead singer of the 1960s girl group Marcie & The Cookies before going solo, passed away Friday, according to a Facebook post from her daughter-in-law, Lisa Asta. “It’s with great sadness to let you all know that my beautiful mother-in-law, Marcie Jones, passed away yesterday evening. I feel numb inside,” Asta shared Saturday alongside photos of Jones. “Marc, never again will there be our little outbursts of song and dance. You made me laugh so hard and always gave me great advice. You were a legend, an icon, and you will always be remembered,” she added. Following the news, the Australian Recording Industry Association also commemorated the late singer, calling her a “true pioneer of Australian music” who “helped pave the way for women in a male-dominated industry.” Jones formed Marcie & The Cookies with her three sisters, the group rising to fame with hits like “I Would If I Could.” Later, Jones went solo and sang alongside stars like Tom Jones and The Monkees. Jones’ death comes one week after she announced that she was diagnosed with leukemia.
Older Americans are living the high life—weed use in baby boomers has billowed to its highest ever level, new research shows. About 7 percent of senior Americans told a federally administered 2023 National Survey on Drug Use and Health that they had used cannabis in the past month. That marked a 46 percent increase from 2021, when the figure was 4.8 percent. Men still registered higher rates of cannabis use, but the increase was larger among women. The most marked upswing was by adults earning more than $75,000 annually who went from the lowest use rate per income category in 2021 to the highest in 2023. Much of these increases could be sparked by the legalization of cannabis. The research did not differentiate between medicinal and recreational use but did find that increased use of weed was associated with heart conditions, diabetes, hypertension, and cancer, as well as other chronic medical conditions. Medical professionals called for further research on the effect of cannabis on the elderly and how it interacts with other drugs to better understand the potential side effects of increased use.