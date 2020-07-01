Search for Missing Soldier Vanessa Guillen Turns Up Human Remains in ‘Shallow Grave’
Authorities have found “partial human remains” during their search for missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen. The Army Criminal Investigation Division confirmed the grim news on Tuesday but stressed that the remains have yet to be identified. After returning to an “area of interest” near the Leon River, where a search was conducted for PFC Guillen earlier this month, “agents have discovered what has been described as partial human remains after analysis from a forensic anthropologist,” the Army CID said. Tim Miller, the founder of a non-profit search-and-recovery organization, Texas EquuSearch, told ABC 13 the remains were found in a “shallow grave.” Miller has reportedly been involved in search efforts for Guillen and was quoted as saying that “it’s believed to be her.” “Pending positive identification which, that will have to be determined by the medical examiner’s office, but I’m confident to say the search for Vanessa is now over,” he said. Guillen was last seen on base at Fort Hood on April 22, and she vanished after reportedly confiding in loved ones that she was being sexually harassed by superiors.