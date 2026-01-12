A tourist was found dead inside a gondola by ski resort staff in France. A 53-year-old man, riding alone in a gondola at the Val Cenis ski resort in Savoie, France, is believed to have suffered cardiac arrest during his ride up to the mountain’s summit on Tuesday. A gondola operator spotted the man’s body before two ski patrollers tried to resuscitate him using a defibrillator. Following additional emergency attempts to save his life, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another fatal incident occurred at a neighboring resort the same day, when a Spanish skier was found unconscious against a rock in an unmarked skiing area at the Les Menuires resort in Savoie. In late December, a cable car accident in northwest Italy left four people injured and stranded over 100. Authorities say the Macugnaga cable car arrived at the summit station too fast, causing injuries to three passengers arriving at the top station as well as a cable car operator at the base.
Search for Missing Surfer, 68, Ends After 30-Hour Manhunt
A 68-year-old surfer was rescued in Puerto Rico on Friday after being missing for more than 30 hours, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The man had gone surfing near Surfer’s Beach in Aguadilla Thursday around noon and was not heard from afterward. His host reported him missing after he failed to return to his Airbnb on Friday evening. A massive search involving the Coast Guard, Puerto Rico Police, U.S. Border Patrol, and local emergency responders was launched immediately. A helicopter scoured the shoreline and offshore areas, eventually spotting the man stranded on rocks outside Surfer’s Beach, surrounded by reefs and rough seas, which made the location impossible to access by foot or boat. He was hoisted into the helicopter and taken to safety. Video captured the dramatic rescue, and audio released by the Coast Guard recorded the emotional family call with Captain Robert Stiles, who said, “We’re gonna have paramedics standing by to check him out but he’s alive and well.” He added: “This case could have easily had a different outcome.”
Dozens of passengers who rang in the new year aboard a Holland America cruise ship became violently ill during the trip. The Rotterdam departed from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Dec. 28 and was headed for stops in the southern Caribbean. But health officials say 81 of the nearly 2,600 passengers on board soon showed signs of “gastrointestinal illness” thought to be linked to norovirus, commonly referred to as the “winter vomiting disease.” Eight crew members also fell ill. With diarrhea and vomiting as the main symptoms, the outbreak necessitated a “comprehensive sanitization” of the ship, with crew members forced to isolate sick passengers and collect stool samples for testing. It’s reportedly the second such outbreak aboard the vessel in the past 11 months. Officials and company representatives said most reported cases were mild, with the affected individuals recovering quickly. “The health of our guests and crew is a top priority and, consistent with CDC protocols, we conducted a comprehensive sanitization of the ship when the cruise ended Friday in Fort Lauderdale,” a Holland America Line spokesperson said.
Paramount is not giving up on its hostile takeover bid for Warner Bros. Discovery. After Netflix secured the winning bid in December, Paramount CEO David Ellison and his father, Larry Ellison, moved forward with a hostile, all-cash bid to outbid Netflix, even after its agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery had been finalized. Yet Warner Bros. executives have rejected Paramount’s deal multiple times, stating that “the terms of the Netflix merger are superior,” despite the streaming service giant’s bid being lower—at $72 billion—than the $77.9 billion, or $30 a share, proposed by the Ellisons. On Monday, in the latest move in the takeover battle, David Ellison wrote a letter to Warner Bros. shareholders stating that a lawsuit had been filed in the Delaware Chancery Court seeking to direct Warner Bros. to “provide information” to shareholders that the company believes it has “failed to disclose,” so that shareholders “have what they need to be able to make an informed decision as to whether to tender their shares” into Paramount’s offer. The lawsuit comes a week after the Warner Bros. board said that Paramount’s “aggressive transaction structure poses materially more risk for WBD and its shareholders” than Netflix’s deal. The Daily Beast has reached out to Warner Bros. for comment.
Freezing temperatures have claimed the life of a security guard at a construction site near a 2026 Winter Olympic venue, Italian authorities said Saturday. Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini confirmed the man had died on Thursday and said an investigation would be launched into his death ahead of February’s Milano Cortina games. The 55-year-old had been working near the ice arena in the upmarket Alpine resort of Cortina d’Ampezzo, where curling, bobsled, and Alpine skiing events are set to be held. He had clocked in for an overnight shift in temperatures as low as 10.4 degrees Fahrenheit. Andrea Varnier, CEO of the Fondazione Milano Cortina 2026, said, “The information we have is that it was a death by natural cause, it was a heart attack. And we are investigating. All the documentation that we have was in order. And we are waiting for the investigation to understand what the specific cause was. At the moment, the information we have from the emergency services is it was a death caused by natural causes... while he was on site.” The Huffington Post reports the death did not occur on a site run by the government company behind construction for the games, Simico, but city officials did say they were “deeply saddened and troubled by the death.”
Two men have died in Washington state after being buried in an avalanche. The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement that Paul Markoff, 38, and Erik Henne, 43, were backcountry skiing at Longs Pass, in the Cascade Mountains, when the avalanche hit at around 4 p.m. They had been with two other men, named as Ian Laing and Patrick Leslie, who managed to use a satellite device to alert rescuers to their locations. They were found alive, with one of the men partially buried, according to the Northwest Avalanche Center, but rescuers were forced to call off the search for Markoff and Henne when it got dark, and conditions became dangerous. The pair’s remains were found the following day, buried in snow. “On Saturday morning, January 10, teams returned with three trained avalanche search K9s,” the sheriff’s department said. “Because of the rugged, remote terrain, air support was requested. King County’s Guardian 2 helicopter assisted by airlifting the two deceased men to a search base, where they were placed in the care of the Kittitas County Coroner’s Office.” The New York Times reports that 25 to 30 inches of snow accumulated near Longs Pass last week.
An island off the coast of Florida has scooped up the illustrious title of America’s most expensive zip code. Fisher Island residences sold for an average $9.5 million in 2025, according to new data from Property Shark, which releases an annual listing of the nation’s priciest neighborhoods. Residents of the island pay a $500,000 membership fee, the Tampa Bay Times reports, and fork out $40,000 for amenities including a golf course, access to a deepwater harbor, a private primary school, tennis courts, and a Goldilocks balance between isolation and access to downtown Miami. Elsewhere, 61 percent of all neighborhoods on the list were in California, with the Bay Area accruing the most high-value zips with 32, albeit fewer than its pre-pandemic highs. New York had a quiet year, with only 15 zips in the top 100, and only three of those in New York City. Still, the state had the third-most-expensive neighborhood in the country, with $5.93 million in Sagaponack. California’s $8.33 million Atherton came in second, dethroned by Fisher Island after eight years at the top of the pile. In total, 15 states were represented, while the number of zips with an average value over $5 million doubled from last year’s tally to 10.
Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman has donated $10,000 to an ICE agent who shot and killed a young mother. “I am big believer in our legal principal that one is innocent until proven guilty,” he wrote on X to explain his donation Sunday. Renee Nicole Good, 37, was shot at point-blank range in Minneapolis last week in a case the Trump administration has insisted was self-defense, even as footage from the scene contradicts that narrative. The White House has hailed the ICE agent who pulled the trigger, Jonathan Ross, as a hero, while labeling Good a “domestic terrorist.” Ackman, meanwhile, said he intended to support both with monetary donations, but Good’s fundraiser had already been closed. “I supported the @gofundme for Jonathan Ross and intended to similarly support the gofundme for Renee Good’s family (her gofundme was closed by the time I attempted to provide support),” Ackman wrote on X. “The whole situation is a tragedy. An officer doing his best to do his job, and a protester who likely did not intend to kill the officer but whose actions in a split second led to her death. Our country is stronger if we work together to resolve the complex issues that are tearing us apart.”
Whether you're trying to decide how to spend your scant free time or just looking to keep up with the
Trump-friendly billionaire Peter Thiel has thrown millions of his own money behind an effort to nix a proposed California ballot measure that would tax his ultra-wealthy pals. The 2026 Billionaire Tax Act is a statewide initiative slated for the November 2026 California ballot that would impose a one-time 5 percent tax on individuals with a net worth exceeding $1 billion. It was put forward by a state healthcare union to offset federal budget cuts by the Trump administration. And even though it would be used to aid an ailing healthcare system, billionaires are up in arms. A huge effort has gathered momentum to fight the tax and Thiel, the Paypal co-founder and chairman of Palantir, has donated $3 million to a committee opposing the proposed initiative. The committee, named the California Business Roundtable, expects this to be the first of many donations. “I can tell you, unequivocally, we are casting a broad net to donors all over the state—he’s one of hundreds we have,” said Rob Lapsley, the president of the lobby group. The Guardian said that Thiel, who is among those billionaires threatening to leave the state, could face a $1.3 billion bill from the tax.