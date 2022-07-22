FBI Comes Up Empty-Handed in Search for Jimmy Hoffa in New Jersey Landfill
‘STONE LEFT UNTURNED’
The FBI found “nothing of evidentiary value” while combing through the site of a former landfill in New Jersey while looking for missing Teamsters president Jimmy Hoffa, a spokesperson said Thursday. The site, now situated under the Pulaski Skyway, was pointed out by Paul Cappola Sr., who said on his deathbed that he had helped to bury Hoffa there. The labor union leader disappeared in 1975 and is believed to have been murdered by purported mobsters. Cappola had passed the secret down to his son, Frank, in 2008, who in turn entrusted it to a journalist, Dan Moldea. After Moldea contacted federal authorities, agents searched the area in June. On Thursday, Moldea told The New York Times that he was “more than happy to accept this verdict.” But, he added, there was “a stone left unturned”: using radar, a private company had discovered “disturbances and apparent objects” below the site’s soil, in spots unexplored in the federal search. This data, he said, had been given to the FBI.