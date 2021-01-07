CHEAT SHEET
Search For The ‘SoHo Karen’ Who Tackled Black Teenager Goes Cross-Country
Police are traveling to California to interview the “SoHo Karen,” authorities announced Thursday. Miya Ponsetto, 22, garnered the unfortunate moniker after video surfaced of a Dec. 26 incident at a Manhattan hotel where she accused Keyon Harrold, Jr., a Black 14-year-old, of stealing her phone, later throwing him to the ground. Harrold’s father posted video of the encounter to social media. Her phone was later found in an Uber. Ponsetto has yet to be charged with a crime, and authorities said the investigation is ongoing, according to The New York Times. Ponsetto’s lawyer told the Times her client acted “purely out of her being anxious, stressed, cornered, feeling helpless, lost, alone, unsupported.”