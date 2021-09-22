Search Is on for Ex-Navy SEAL Still Missing After Half-Brother Found Dead at Yellowstone
MISSING 411
There’s more tragic news out of a national park: Rescue crews have recovered the body of a 67-year-old man from the shores of Shoshone Lake in Yellowstone, and are now searching for his brother. Kim Crumbo, 74, is a former Navy SEAL, and spent two decades working as a river ranger, park ranger, and wilderness coordinator. His brother, Mark O’Neill, is also retired from the park service. Both men were reported missing by their families after they failed to return from what was supposed to be a four-day backcountry canoeing trip.
Yellowstone officials found the brothers’ empty canoe and vacant campsite on Sunday; O’Neill, whose cause of death was not immediately released, was recovered the next day. Crumbo is a “larger-than-life” character, according to a friend who spoke to The Salt Lake Tribune. “If there was anybody who was going to figure out a way to survive in the wild, it would be Crumbo,” she said. The park service said this week that Shoshone Lake covers 13 square miles, is prone to high winds, and has an average year-round temperature of around 48 degrees. At that water temperature, survival time in water is estimated to be no longer than 30 minutes.