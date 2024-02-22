Search on for Stolen Pieces of Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Denver
‘NEVER GIVE UP’
Police are hunting for stolen marble and bronze pieces after a Martin Luther King Jr. memorial in Denver’s City Park was vandalized on Tuesday night. The Denver Post cited the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission, who told the newspaper that a number of marble and bronze pieces from the “I Have a Dream” memorial were stolen, notably a bronze torch and angel and a bronze panel that depicted Black military veterans. The incident was first reported later Wednesday morning. Authorities are investigating whether racial bias was a motive for the act, Denver police confirmed. The memorial was created by artist Ed Dwight in 2002 and features a large bronze statue of King alongside smaller statues of other notable names including Mahatma Gandhi and Rosa Parks. “You can steal. You can take. You can pull. You can hate. You can do everything that you believe necessary to detour the message of Dr. King and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission,” Vern Howard, chair of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission, told The Denver Post. “We’re going to continue to march, to honor and to work toward freedom, toward justice, toward the end of racism, toward the end of hatred and the end of discrimination. We will never give up.”