Italy Searches for Allegedly Abducted 6-Year-Old Boy, Lone Survivor of Deadly Cable Car Crash
TORN APART
Italian prosecutors are searching high and low for an abducted six-year-old Italian boy who was the only person to survive a deadly cable car crash earlier this year. The Guardian reports that the boy’s family was in the middle of a nasty custody battle when his grandfather took him to Israel against other family members’ wishes.
The boy, Eitan Biran, had been living with his paternal aunt before the alleged kidnapping. Last month, Eitan’s maternal aunt in Tel Aviv filed the necessary papers to begin the adoption process, insisting they could not check on the child’s wellbeing and therefore had to take matters into their own hands. A lawyer representing Eitan’s paternal aunt said Eitan was “snatched from the family he grew up with, and from the doctors still treating his trauma.”
In May, a devastating cable car crash killed 14 people on the Piedmont region’s Mottarone Mountain, two of whom were Eitan’s grandparents. Eitan was the sole survivor of the accident.