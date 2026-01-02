Search Suspended for Cruise Ship Passenger, 77, Who Went Overboard
The U.S. Coast Guard has called off a search for a 77-year-old woman who went overboard while sailing on a cruise ship north of Cuba. The passenger went overboard on Thursday while traveling on the Holland America Line cruise ship Nieuw Statendam. A post on X from the Coast Guard said they had suspended the search “pending the development of new information” and added that their crews and cruise ship personnel had searched for around eight hours over 690 square miles. “We are deeply saddened to confirm that while sailing in waters north of Cuba, a guest on Nieuw Statendam went overboard earlier today,” Holland American Line said in a statement to the Daily Beast on Thursday. “The captain and crew initiated search and rescue procedures and worked closely with the U.S. Coast Guard which deployed a cutter and helicopter to assist. After 15 hours, the search was suspended at sundown.” They added that their family assistance team was supporting the guest’s family. “Our thoughts are with the guest’s loved ones during this difficult time.” The cruise ship departed Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Dec. 27 for a seven-day Eastern Caribbean cruise. As a result of the search, the ship’s planned stop at Key West, Florida, on Jan. 2 was cancelled.