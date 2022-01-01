Police Execute Search Warrant in Probe of Huge Colorado Wildfire
DISASTROUS
Authorities in Colorado have reportedly executed at least one search warrant as they try to identify the cause of a massive wildfire that broke out this week. Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle told the Associated Press that investigators have received multiple tips about the situation and that fallen power lines do not appear to have sparked the fire. No further details were available on where the search warrant was executed, with Pelle saying only that it was at “one particular location.” As of Jan. 1, the blaze had consumed almost 1,000 homes and left three people missing. Pelle said cadaver teams are being assembled to scout for the missing individuals, but it may be slow work due to the major snow storms that have blanketed the region.