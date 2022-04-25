Searchers Find Body of Texas National Guard Soldier Who Died Trying to Save Migrants

CHEAT SHEET
The Texas Military Department confirmed Monday that the body of a soldier missing since last week has been recovered. Specialist Bishop E. Evans, 22, disappeared Friday morning after he plunged into the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass to help two migrants. “Evans went missing following his selfless efforts to rescue two migrants who appeared to be drowning while crossing the river from Mexico into the U.S.,” the Texas Military Department announced. A coordinated search effort that included the Texas Rangers, Border Patrol, and Texas Parks and Wildlife persisted throughout the weekend after his family was notified Friday evening that he was missing, KENS 5 reports. Evans was from Arlington and joined the National Guard in 2019.