Searches for Phony Vax Cards Surged After CDC Announcement

Internet searches for phony vaccination cards spiked after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that people who got their coronavirus shots can stop wearing masks in most scenarios, Forbes reported. The Google trend data suggested that some Americans who have not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine were wondering if they could game the honor system. Forbes says searches for “fake covid card” and “fake covid vaccine card” soared around the time of the CDC’s May 13 announcement, but have since fallen. As The Daily Beast has previously reported, templates for fake cards have been popping up on the internet.