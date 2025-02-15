Here’s How to Watch the Newest Season of CNN’s ‘Have I Got News For You’

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal battle wages on, with Baldoni asking a judge on Friday to prevent Lively from accessing years of his phone and text records. As Variety reports, Baldoni’s team is arguing that the records could reveal sensitive location data as well as the filmmaker’s browser history. In a letter to the court, Baldoni’s lawyer Mitchell Schuster wrote, “It is hard to overstate how broad, invasive, and atypical these subpoenas truly are. This is civil litigation, not a criminal prosecution, and [Lively and Reynolds] are not the FBI.” The move came after Lively’s lawyers filed subpoenas earlier this week to AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile in an effort to seek additional evidence for Lively’s case against Baldoni, which argues that Baldoni, Lively’s director and co-star in 2024’s It Ends With Us, engaged in an unlawful smear campaign against her in retaliation after she accused Baldoni of misconduct on set. Baldoni’s legal team described the latest request as a “massive fishing expedition.”
