Here’s How to Watch the Newest Season of CNN’s ‘Have I Got News For You’

1
Justin Baldoni Seeks to Block Blake Lively’s ‘Fishing Expedition’ for Phone Records
GONE FISHIN'
Catherine Bouris
Published 02.14.25 9:23PM EST 
Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal battle wages on, with Baldoni asking a judge on Friday to prevent Lively from accessing years of his phone and text records. As Variety reports, Baldoni’s team is arguing that the records could reveal sensitive location data as well as the filmmaker’s browser history. In a letter to the court, Baldoni’s lawyer Mitchell Schuster wrote, “It is hard to overstate how broad, invasive, and atypical these subpoenas truly are. This is civil litigation, not a criminal prosecution, and [Lively and Reynolds] are not the FBI.” The move came after Lively’s lawyers filed subpoenas earlier this week to AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile in an effort to seek additional evidence for Lively’s case against Baldoni, which argues that Baldoni, Lively’s director and co-star in 2024’s It Ends With Us, engaged in an unlawful smear campaign against her in retaliation after she accused Baldoni of misconduct on set. Baldoni’s legal team described the latest request as a “massive fishing expedition.”

2
Rape Lawsuit Against Jay-Z, Diddy Dismissed By Accuser’s Lawyers
'FICTITIOUS'
William Vaillancourt
Updated 02.14.25 8:12PM EST 
Published 02.14.25 8:10PM EST 
US rapper Jay-Z accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award on stage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024.
Jay-Z VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

A lawsuit alleging that Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter and Sean “Diddy” Combs raped a 13-year-old girl at a 2000 MTV Video Music Awards after-party has been dismissed by the woman’s lawyers, Variety reported Friday. Attorneys Tony Buzbee and Antigone Curis filed the dismissal “with prejudice,” meaning that the lawsuit can’t be refiled in its current state. Carter, who had called the allegations “idiotic” when they were made public in December, issued a statement reading that “the frivolous, fictitious, and appalling allegations have been dismissed.“ He continued: “This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere. The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims. I would not wish this experience on anyone. The trauma that my wife, my children, loved ones, and I have endured can never be dismissed. This 1-800 lawyer gets to file a suit hiding behind Jane Doe, and when they quickly realize that the money grab is going to fail, they get to walk away with no repercussions. The system has failed. The court must protect victims, OF COURSE, while with the same ethical responsibility, the courts must protect the innocent from being accused without a shred of evidence. May the truth prevail for all victims and those falsely accused equally.” Combs remains charged with sex trafficking and racketeering, and denies all accusations against him.

3
IRS Gets Ready to Lay Off Thousands Following DOGE Visit
TAX CUTS
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.14.25 7:53PM EST 
WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 14: US President Donald Trump exits from Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport on February 14, 2025 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 14: US President Donald Trump exits from Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport on February 14, 2025 in West Palm Beach, Florida. President Trump is scheduled to spend the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago home. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Internal Revenue Service is reportedly preparing to lay off thousands of its workers during its busiest time of year: tax season.

The agency, which has more than 100,000 employees, is planning to begin layoffs as early as next week, according to The New York Times.

Just yesterday, news broke that Gavin Kliger, a 25-year-old member of Elon Musk’s DOGE squad, had arrived at IRS headquarters.

“The Internal Revenue Service will be looked at like everybody else,” President Donald Trump said in a presser on Thursday. “Just about everybody is going to be looked at.”

The Office of Personnel Management ordered officials in all agencies to fire any probationary employees, workers who have new positions, or those who do not have full job protections. Reuters reported that the IRS has around 16,000 probationary workers alone, making up more than 10 percent of its workforce. The Washington Post wrote that treasury officials are in discussions to lay off “roughly 9,000 employees.”

In the Biden administration, the former president had worked to add more employees to assist with IRS collections. Now, Trump’s team seems to be undoing that effort. Multiple reports said that the layoffs plan to target tax collection workers in particular.

DOGE team members have been scouring multiple government agencies in recent weeks. On Feb. 4, Musk tweeted out a poll that asked: “Would you like @DOGE to audit the IRS?”

The impact this could have on the agency as an anticipated 140 million tax returns are filed before the April 15 deadline is unknown. Late last year, the IRS was stripped of $20 billion in funding after a government shutdown loomed over D.C.

4
Trump and Musk Teaming Up Again for Joint Interview With Fox News
IS X Æ A-Xii COMING?
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Updated 02.14.25 6:48PM EST 
Published 02.14.25 6:01PM EST 
TOPSHOT - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk with his son X Æ A-Xii join US President Donald Trump as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, February 11, 2025.
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk with his son X Æ A-Xii join US President Donald Trump as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, February 11, 2025. Tech billionaire Elon Musk, who has been tapped by President Donald Trump to lead federal cost-cutting efforts, said the United States would go "bankrupt" without budget cuts. Musk leads the efforts under the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and was speaking at the White House with Trump, who has in recent weeks unleashed a flurry of orders aimed at slashing federal spending. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images) JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump and Department of Government Efficiency Director Elon Musk are teaming up again for a joint interview on Fox News following critiques about the optics of their recent Oval Office presser. Fox News host Sean Hannity has been tapped to handle the sit-down, which will air Tuesday night, Feb. 18, according to the network. Hannity also landed Trump’s first standalone interview after he was inaugurated for a second term. The network added that the pre-taped exchange will take place at the White House and will “focus on DOGE, the first 100 days of the Trump administration and other news of the day.” In reaction to Trump and Musk’s joint press conference earlier this week, MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell remarked that the moment created the “most powerless image ever” of a sitting U.S. president. Musk brought his 4-year-old son X Æ A-Xii to the conference, who picked his nose and shushed Trump at one point as his father talked at length about DOGE’s crusade to weed out government “waste.” About his work, Musk said, “Some of the things that I say will be incorrect and should be corrected. So, nobody is going to bat a thousand.”

5
Patrick Mahomes Suffers Family Tragedy After Super Bowl Loss
MAHOMES’ BIGGEST FAN
Joey McFadden 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.14.25 4:28PM EST 
Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes’ grandfather, Larry “Randy” Martin, died five days after the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback lost the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles. Mahomes has played in five Super Bowls and won three. In an Instagram announcement made on Friday, Mahomes’ mother, Randi Mahomes, announced her father’s death. She said, “Hard to find the words of holding my father’s hand as he goes to Heaven. I know he’s in a better place. I love you daddy. Well done, good and faithful servant!” In an earlier Instagram post made on Jan. 24, Randi said her father was entering hospice care. He had reportedly been having health issues for months. Before the Super Bowl, Randi said her father was “hanging on” to watch his grandson in the game. She also said, “I know that [Patrick’s career] has meant a lot to him. He must be such a proud grandpa, so proud.”

6
‘What’s Love Got to Do With It?' Actor Dead at 63
GONE TOO SOON
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.14.25 3:12PM EST 
Gene 'Groove' Allen seen at New Line Cinemas HOUSE PARTY Los Angeles Screening, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 11 Jan 2023
Gene 'Groove' Allen seen at New Line Cinemas HOUSE PARTY Los Angeles Screening, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 11 Jan 2023 (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Warner Bros.) Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images

Rapper and actor Gene ‘Grove’ Allen, who appeared in popular 1990’s films like What’s Love Got to Do With It?, has died at 63, according to TMZ. A family member told the outlet that he passed suddenly in his home on Wednesday, shocking his relatives due to its abruptness. It was reported that no foul play was suspected in his death. Other movies the actor was known for included names like 1992’s Boomerang and 1990’s House Party. Allen was also a part of the New York-based musical group, “Groove B. Chill,” which appeared in the House Party series. Recently, he had spent time raising money for causes like military personnel and a women’s shelter. In the last video posted to his Instagram account, Groove wrote: “2025!!! I aint playing.” Users took to the comment section to express their condolences for the star. “Thank you for your contribution to the culture sir,” wrote one poster. “Rest Well!”

7
Pope Francis Rushed to Hospital After Visibly Struggling to Speak
FEEL BETTER!
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Published 02.14.25 11:04AM EST 
Pope Francis.
SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Pope Francis was taken to a hospital on Friday to receive treatment for bronchitis after he visibly struggled to speak during a meeting earlier in the day, according to a report. The 88-year-old, who has been sick for more than a week, will miss several planned public appearances over the next few days, Reuters reported. “Pope Francis was admitted to the Policlinico Agostino Gemelli for some necessary diagnostic tests and to continue his treatment for bronchitis, which is still ongoing, in a hospital environment,” the Vatican said in a statement to the outlet. Francis has been pope since 2013. Over the past two years, he has experienced a number of health challenges, including bouts of the flu, a hernia, and multiple falls. When he was 21, Francis—then known as Jorge Bergoglio—had one of his lungs removed as a treatment for pleurisy, an inflammation of the membrane in the chest. Despite his health issues, Francis has maintained a busy schedule. In September, he completed a 12-day tour of Southeast Asia, the longest of his tenure as pope.

8
Potsy Ponciroli Will Write ‘The Goonies’ Sequel
’80s NOSTALGIA
Joey McFadden 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.14.25 2:42PM EST 
Potsy Ponciroli
Potsy Ponciroli P. Lehman/Future Publishing via Getty Imag

Old Henry director Potsy Ponciroli, 43, will write the script for the new Goonies sequel for the Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, Deadline reports. The sequel does not have a director yet, and the plot is still unknown to the public. Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger, and Holly Bario will be producing the film for Amblin Entertainment with Chris Columbus. Lauren Shuler Donner will be the executive producer. The news came about two weeks after the cast reunited at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles to celebrate Ke Huy Quan’s hand and foot imprint in Hollywood. A sequel has been rumored for decades. As early as last autumn, former cast members dismissed the idea of a sequel on social media. The original Goonies became an icon of 1980s entertainment and pop culture. It told the story of a group of kids—Mikey, Mouth, Chunk, and Data, among others—trying to rescue their homes from foreclosure by going on a wild treasure hunt.

9
Drummer in Corey Feldman Band Dead From Fentanyl Overdose
LOVE RETOURS LOSS
Joey McFadden 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.14.25 11:36AM EST 
Corey Feldman
Corey Feldman Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Duke Gadd—the drummer in former child actor Corey Feldman’s band, Love Retours—died of a fentanyl overdose in Las Vegas on Feb. 12, the Daily Mail reported. In a statement announcing his death on Thursday, Feldman, 53, explained that Gadd had been dealing with substance abuse issues. Feldman shared his grief in a statement in which he expressed “tremendous sadness” at losing “another friend to the throws of drug addiction” at “a very young age!” He commended Gadd for being “beyond talented” and for having a “great heart.” Feldman showed compassion for others who have lost loved ones to drugs, expressing dismay at “the insane fentanyl crisis that’s taken over our country!” Feldman received many messages of condolence, including from former X Factor star Jedward, who said, “Can’t believe you’ve lost another friend Corey sending lots of love what a loss to music.” In Sept. 2023, Gadd joined Love Retours with vocalist Alexandra Danielle and guitarist Gregg Sartiano.

10
Duran Duran Star Fighting Stage 4 Cancer ‘as Hard as He Can’
‘WE ARE WITH HIM’
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 02.14.25 10:42AM EST 
British band music Duran Duran pose at Sanremo Music Festival in Italy
British band music Duran Duran. Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Im

Founding Duran Duran member and guitarist Andy Taylor’s battle with stage 4 prostate cancer is getting tougher, his bandmate revealed at a Thursday press conference according to the Daily Mail. Taylor’s bandmate Simon Le Bon made the comments to explain Taylor’s absence at the band’s Sanremo Music Festival performance in Italy. “As you probably know, he’s got prostate cancer,” Le Bon said at a press conference for their show. Taylor first revealed his diagnosis in 2022, though he’d known since 2018. “It’s very late stage, fourth-stage metastasised cancer,” Le Bon continued, but Taylor is “fighting as hard as he can, and we are with him in that fight.” The disease seemed to be improving after a miracle treatment made Taylor “asymptomatic” despite receiving “palliative, end-of-life care” he told the Times in 2022. However, Le Bon said Thursday Taylor still has a fight ahead. “I am sure he would love to be here.”

