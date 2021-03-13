One of Our Favorite Ways to Make WFH Comfortable Is on Sale
A GOOD PLACE TO SIT
If you haven’t sprung for a seat cushion yet, we highly recommend that you do. Both Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas and I have upgraded our chairs with seat cushions and we had one similar regret: waiting as long as we did to make the upgrade. If you’re looking for a seat cushion to make working from home that much more comfortable, you’re in luck. One of our favorites is on sale on Amazon right now.
ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion
Down From $35
Free Shipping | Free Returns
The ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion is uniquely sculpted to support your rear no matter where you’re sitting. It has memory foam so you are supported, plus a no slip bottom so it, and you, don’t slide off the chair if you’re squirming around. The gel layer helps keep things cool (no sweaty butts here!) and best of all, the cover is machine washable.
