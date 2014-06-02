Seattle Approves $15 Minimum Wage

CHEAT SHEET
It’s official: Seattleites will be raking in the country’s highest minimum wage soon. Seattle City Council unanimously approved a $15 base wage on Monday with a plan to phase it in over the next seven years. During this transition, some businesses can count tips and health care as part of the $15 minimum wage. It will affect around 100,000 workers in the city. Not long after the vote was announced, the International Franchise Association filed a lawsuit against the plan, calling it “unfair and discriminatory.”