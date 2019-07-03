CHEAT SHEET
Seattle Children’s Hospital Closes Operating Rooms After Patient Dies From Mold
Aspergillus mold in the Seattle Children’s Hospital caused the death of one patient and infected five others, according to a new report by The Seattle Times. This dangerous mold has caused the hospital to close its main operating rooms, postponing 1,000 surgeries. “The six patients who developed Aspergillus infections were at higher risk of infection due to the types of procedures they had,” Alyse Bernal, public relations manager for the hospital, said. “We are deeply saddened that one of these patients died.” The hospital reportedly received a letter from The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services saying it hadn’t complied with regulations. As of now, Bernal says the hospital doesn’t know when its operating rooms will reopen.