Seattle Cop Who Rolled Bike Over Man’s Head at Breonna Taylor Protest Put on Leave
RED-HANDED
The Seattle police officer who was caught on camera rolling his bicycle over the head and neck of a fallen protester during Wednesday night’s Breonna Taylor demonstrations has been put on administrative leave. The officer, who has not been publicly identified, will now be investigated independently by the King County Sheriff’s Office, the Seattle Police Department said. Earlier Thursday, the city’s police watchdog group said it will request a criminal investigation. The shocking incident, which happened to be caught on camera by a passing livestreamer, took place when a fallen man was lying on the street. The officer slowly walked toward him and rolled his bike wheels over the man’s head and neck, and then struck a second protester with the frame of his bike.