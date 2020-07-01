Cops Move in to Break Up Seattle’s Capitol Hill Organized Protest Zone on Mayor’s Orders
Seattle cops started breaking up the Capitol Hill Organized Protest Zone on Wednesday morning after Mayor Jenny Durkan issued an executive order to vacate the area, according to local reports. King 5 News reported that police moved into the area at dawn, minutes after Durkan issued her emergency order. Durkan’s order was accompanied by a statement from Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best. “As I have said, and I will say again, I support peaceful demonstrations,” Best said. “Black Lives Matter, and I too want to help propel this movement toward meaningful change in our community. But enough is enough. The CHOP has become lawless and brutal. Four shootings—two fatal—robberies, assaults, violence and countless property crimes have occurred in this several block area. ” The Seattle P.D. confirmed on Twitter that it had moved in to arrest anyone who refused to leave the area. As of early Wednesday, the department said over a dozen people had already been taken into custody.