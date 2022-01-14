‘My Baby!’: Video Shows Dog Rescued Six Days After She Was Trapped by Seattle Landslide
ALIVE AND WELL
An emotional video has captured the moment a dog owner realized her black Labrador retriever survived for nearly a week after a landslide leveled their home in Seattle, trapping the dog under the debris. Last Friday, James and Didi Fritts were inside their home when it was destroyed. The couple escaped the wreckage but there was no sign of Sammy the dog or her sister, Lilli, until six days later when neighbor Remy Olivier heard “a little bit of whining” from the wreckage. Olivier told The Seattle Times: “We hadn’t been looking for living dogs. We assumed that she was in the crush because there’s not much left of the house.” But a video from Seattle Fire Department showed the moment Didi Fritts saw Sammy being carried from the wreckage alive and well, with Fritts shouting: “My baby! My baby!” Sadly, Sammy’s sister Lilli did not survive—and Sammy has been guarding her body these past six days. Olivier said: “We found her right next to her sister. So, she’s been next to the other dog this whole time.”