Seattle East Precinct Arson Suspect Is Turned in by Family
The Department of Justice arrested a suspect Tuesday in the June 12 burning of the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct within the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest Zone. Isaiah Willoughby faces a federal arson charge for allegedly placing a pile of debris outside the precinct, pouring a liquid over it, then setting it on fire. Police identified Willoughby because he was caught on camera lighting the fire while wearing a “distinctive” sweatshirt from a “clothing line he represents,” the department alleged. After Seattle police released pictures of the arson suspect, relatives dobbed him in and said he was in the CHOP zone at the time. He is set to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.