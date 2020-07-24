CHEAT SHEET
Seattle News Organizations Must Give Protest Video and Images to Police: Ruling
A superior court judge in King County has ruled that five Seattle news outlets must comply with a subpoena and hand over all unpublished images and video from May 30 racial injustice protests. The outlets had refused to hand over the images, which police want to use to identify suspects involved in an alleged arson of police vehicles and the theft of police weapons. Judge Nelson Lee ruled that the outlets are not protected under the Washington state shield law that prohibits authorities from access to reporters’ unpublished materials. The judge ruled that police could only use the images to investigate the arson and gun investigations and could not access cellphone photos and videos.