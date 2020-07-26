Seattle Police Declare Protest a Riot, Deploy Flash Bang Grenades
OUT OF CONTROL
Seattle police deployed flash bang grenades and pepper spray against protesters on Saturday evening after declaring a demonstration against police brutality a riot. Thousands of protesters took to the streets and marched on Capitol Hill to show solidarity with Portland protesters who have faced off against the feds in ongoing demonstrations. A few hours in, police said some demonstrators set fire to a construction site, and soon after, officers began making arrests as clashes broke out between police and demonstrators. Police said at least three officers were injured after demonstrators threw “large rocks, bottles, fireworks and other explosives,” and a wall to the East Precinct suffered “suspected explosive damage.” At least 25 people were arrested, police said. Several demonstrators were also reportedly injured as police pushed the crowds back; video showed protesters being thrown to the ground. One woman was reportedly struck by a flash-bang grenade.