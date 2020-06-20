Seattle Police Investigate Shooting Inside CHAZ

Read it at Seattle Police Department
The Seattle Police Department confirmed that officers were investigating a shooting inside the self-declared autonomous zone known as CHAZ in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle early Saturday morning. Multiple reports on social media suggested that more than one person had been shot in the police-free zone. The area has been occupied since June 8 when police retreated from the precinct, and George Floyd protesters secured an area of around six blocks, which has since been reduced by authorities.