Seattle Police Searching for Two ‘Armed and Dangerous’ Suspects in Fatal Shooting
Seattle police are looking for two suspects in a Wednesday shooting that killed a woman and injured seven others, The Seattle Times reports. Officials identified the suspects as Marquise Latrelle Tolbert and William Ray Tolliver. “Know that Chief Best and I, and the entire city of Seattle are working to bring the perpetrators to justice,” Mayor Jenny Durkan said in a Thursday news conference. In tweets, the mayor said the two men were known to the department, and had “extensive criminal history and gang connections.” “Both are considered armed and dangerous,” she wrote. Durkan also confirmed that one of the suspects was injured in the shooting and was booked in jail for unlawful possession of a firearm. The Wednesday evening shooting marked the third shooting to occur in the city within 48 hours, which came one day after a man was shot to death and a few hours after police shot a man during a narcotics operation.