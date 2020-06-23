Seattle Police to Return to Abandoned Precinct in Protest Zone After Weekend Violence

Read it at Seattle Times
Seattle police will retake the East Precinct building within the boundaries of the Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone “peacefully and in the near future,” Mayor Jenny Durkan announced Monday. The precinct has been abandoned for about two weeks after police left following hostility between police and protesters. The announcement comes after three men were shot in the protest zone over the weekend. One, 19-year-old Horace Lorenzo Anderson, died from his gunshot wounds. Calls among Capitol Hill residents for the city government to take action rose following the weekend violence, some stating that CHOP had strayed from the original purpose for the protests.