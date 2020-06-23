CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Seattle Restaurant Fires Manager for Calling CHOP Protester N-Word
DAMAGE CONTROL
A restaurant in Seattle’s CHOP zone says it has booted the general manager caught on video using the n-word against a Black protester. The footage posted online Monday night showed the Momiji employee calling the woman the racial slur during an argument that then erupted into a melee. Amid calls for a boycott, the owners of Momiji, an upscale sushi restaurant, said in an Instagram video that they fired the manager and invalidated his partnership. They are also donating food to protesters inside the Capital Hill Organized Protest area and made a $10,000 donation to two Black organizations. The damage may already have been done, though: The eatery’s Yelp has filled up with negative reviews referencing the manager’s racism.