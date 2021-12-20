Seb Gorka Reveals Jan. 6 Committee Wants His Phone Records
‘WRONG ENEMY’
Former Trump official Sebastian Gorka announced on Monday during Turning Point USA’s winter conference that the Congress’ Jan. 6 committee had subpoenaed his phone records. Carrying a FedEx package, Gorka shared with the crowd of young right-wing activists that Verizon had sent him documents saying he would have to turn over his phone records within 15 days unless an injunction is filed. “Think about this for your phone and your family,” he added. “This committee is illegal,” the right-wing Salem radio host continued. “No crime is mentioned. What am I accused of doing? Because I was meant to be speaking on the same day at the Supreme Court but didn’t because the president’s speech went too long. That’s my crime in America? Speaking?” “You choose the wrong enemy,” Gorka concluded while taking aim at Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA). Gorka didn't immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment.