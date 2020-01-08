Seb Gorka: ‘We Should Welcome’ Iran Attacks Because Trump Will ‘Unleash Holy Hell’

As Iran conducted missile attacks on at least two Iraqi bases that house American troops Tuesday night, former White House adviser and current talk radio host Sebastian Gorka seemed to loudly advocate for Trump to retaliate. “We should welcome what they have decided to do,” Gorka told Fox Business host Lou Dobbs. “Now there can be no question that Iran is a threat to national security. Iran is an imminent danger to our country, our servicemen and women. But they chose the wrong time with the wrong president. This president will unleash holy hell on that regime.” “There will be retaliation and it will be disproportionate,” Gorka added. “We are not a superpower anymore. We are a hyperpower.”