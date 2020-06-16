Sebastian Gorka Being Considered for Leadership Position at Voice of America: Report

Read it at CNN
Voice of America, a government-funded media organization that distributes news internationally, could become a Trump administration mouthpiece as the organization grapples with executive turnover. Former White House aide and conservative radio host Sebastian Gorka may take on a leadership role within VOA, and there has been talk of appointing him as a board member of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, sources told CNN. The potential for Gorka’s appointment comes as the organization’s director and deputy director, Amanda Bennett and Sandy Sugawara, both resigned Monday. With President Donald Trump’s nominee to be CEO of VOA, Michael Pack, having been confirmed by the Senate earlier this month, the potential for a shake-up within the media organization looms large.