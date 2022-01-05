CHEAT SHEET
    Sebastian Gorka Files Suit to Block Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter/Editor

    Sebastian Gorka has filed suit to block a subpoena from the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Politico reports. The committee had subpoenaed the pro-Trump commentator’s phone records. Gorka argued in the suit that the committee, which had not previously been known to have been interested in him, had overreached its authority and requested an injunction against Verizon releasing the records. Others similarly subpoenaed, including Donald Trump himself and his final chief of staff Mark Meadows, have filed suit against the committee to block subpoenas as well.

