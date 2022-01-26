Seb Gorka Keeps Stepping on Rakes While Suing the Jan. 6 Committee
WHOOPSIE
Right-wing radio host and illegal parking aficionado Sebastian Gorka can’t seem to get out of his own way while trying to sue the Jan. 6 committee. After being served in late December with a subpoena for his phone records, a defiant Gorka quickly moved to sue, filing a rebuttal to the committee's request. However, he inadvertently published his personal cell phone number to the public docket and “had to scramble to rescind it,” Politico’s Kyle Cheney reported. And then on Tuesday, when it came time for Gorka to move forward with the case, he claimed to D.C. Judge Randolph Daniel Moss that he had successfully served all parties to the case—a claim that resulted in Moss scheduling a Friday hearing. But it wasn't true: Gorka later realized he hadn’t yet served the DOJ or Attorney General Merrick Garland, and he moved to correct the record. “We regret any inconvenience this may have caused,” the right-wing star’s lawyers wrote. And making matters worse, when Gorka tried on Tuesday to postpone the Friday hearing, the request was outright denied, Cheney reported. Reached for comment by The Daily Beast on Wednesday afternoon, Gorka rattled off a series of profane insults, including “Go to hell.”