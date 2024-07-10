Sebastian Gorka Uses Racist Term to Refer to Kamala Harris
UNBELIEVABLE
Sebastian Gorka used an appearance Tuesday night on Rob Schmitt Tonight to launch a racist attack on Vice President Kamala Harris. In response to the Newsmax host’s statement about Democrats potentially tapping Harris in for the 2024 election after President Joe Biden’s catastrophic debate against Donald Trump, Gorka said: “She’s a DEI hire, she’s a woman, she’s colored, so therefore she’s gotta be good, and at least her brain doesn’t literally freeze in mid-sentence.” Schmitt did not react to the former Trump aide and right-wing radio host’s tirade but instead addressed his other guest, former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, who also did not make note of the racist remark. Gorka earlier called the two-page letter Biden wrote to Democrats on Monday the “last attempt by the hostage taker to make his demands.” Gorka has long pushed conspiracy theories and, at times, aligned his views with those of QAnon believers.